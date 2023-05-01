Cap and shirt

Victory number 2 on Sunday out of four races in this 2023 and head of the standings with first escape given that Bezzecchi pays 22 points and Brad Binder 25. Francesco Bagnaia at Jerez today was full of confidence to definitely take flight in a championship that currently doesn’t offer ‘credible’ opponents even if Brad Binder with a KTM like this should absolutely not be underestimated.

“The Greatest Victory”

Bagnaia thus commented on a Sunday that goes straight to the top in the personal classification of the most beautiful victories: “Considering how the weekend had started, this was perhaps my best win in MotoGP. The tussle was really amazing and I had a lot of fun. We learned a lot from this GP and it will help us grow as a team: Friday was a difficult day, but my team did an incredible job to allow me to find a good feeling with the bike. They were able to understand my requests well and today, thanks to the latest modifications on the Desmosedici GP, we managed to win. Doing it here was really special given the great enthusiasm of the public, so I’m really happy”.

The shots at number #1 in Parc Fermé

“They were for me, for my ego. After two falls, a victory like this was needed. It’s so easy to criticize and speak from the outside without knowing exactly how things are and what the dynamics are behind certain episodes. They were shots at number #1 that I needed”added the reigning world champion.

A ‘penalty’ he doesn’t want to talk about

The fact that Francesco Bagnaia was asked to hand the position back to Jack Miller after the Ducati rider had rightly exploited a mini mistake by his ex-boxmate to take second position in Turn-6 forcing the Australian from KTM to get the bike back up. “I don’t want to talk about that episode – said Pecco – I’m just saying that from now on, I expect position restitution to be enforced in any similar situation because much worse happened in this race in the first laps without any measures being taken”.