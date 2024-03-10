The news of the GP

The first GP of the 2024 season smiles at the reigning world champion, Pecco Bagnaiawho won the Qatar Grand Prix at the end of a race conducted in his style: by dominator. The Ducati Italian took first position at the start and substantially never left it, moving away one lap after another from a trio of pursuers made up of Binder, Martin and Marc Marquez and who for at least half the race included also a spectacular Pedro Acosta, then penalized by a tire drop.

In the end they actually climbed onto the podium with the #1 from Chivasso Binder And Martin, with the winner of the Sprint race who was first able to repel the attacks of the #93 and defend third place and then also come close to taking the hit on the South African from KTM. Acosta, however, finished the race in ninth place, falling back in the final laps. Also in the top-5, behind Marc Marquez, is Enea Bastianini. Then Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio and Aleix Espargarò.

The words of the top-3

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “Doubts after Saturday? I I work in silence. We knew our potential. Yesterday we did our best, but we knew that something needed to be changed for today's race and we did so this morning in the warm-up. We took a step forward and the race was completely different to yesterday's. I tried to handle it differently and it worked, so I'm very happy. Now we will go to Portimao with another step to do“.

Brad Binder (2nd, KTM): “I knew it would be hard to keep the tires alive until the end but I managed it. I tried to get closer to Pecco, but he did a truly incredible job. He has never made a mistake. My bike was really fantastic though. If we can keep this pace we can have an excellent season“.

Jorge Martin (3rd, Ducati-Prima Pramac): “This was a difficult race. I had a good start but then Pecco started pushing and I had to manage the tyre. The pace was really fast compared to last season. I tried to control the rear and then play it at the end. I had the final battle with Binder, but he also pushed hard. In the end I tried to overtake, but that's how it went. But I scored a lot of points, yesterday I won and I'm happy with that”.