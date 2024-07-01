Pecco like Doohan

Three consecutive victories at Assen in the top class had not been seen since the 500 and Mick DoohanIt took Pecco Bagnaia to revive those glories, completing the trio of successes with a weekend conducted precisely in ‘Doohan style’, that is, as an absolute master. Leading from free practice to qualifying, in the Sprint as well as in the Sunday GP, without leaving even a lap of glory for any opponent. A disarming supremacy which allowed him to get even closer to the top of the championship, still occupied by Jorge Martin who however now has a cushion of just 10 points.

Martin’s tribute

The Spaniard from the Pramac team, who has always been Bagnaia’s main rival in the last two years, paid homage to the reigning world champion with some splendid words released to the Iberian media. Martinator pointed the finger at those who still doubt Pecco’s real value, who is instead emerging as the symbolic driver of this generation of champions. “I think there are few doubts about a champion like Pecco – declared Martin – he won two consecutive titles in MotoGP, therefore if someone has doubts about him it’s probably because they are ignorant“.

Open challenge

The double second place in the Netherlands can still make the championship leader smile, who after resolving the intricate market ‘Risk’ that saw him as the protagonist can finally look forward to the rest of the season with serenity and focus only on the title fight: “I am relieved – explained Martin – I’ve taken a huge weight off my shoulders. This weekend I was able to concentrate on riding. Even though it was difficult because I didn’t feel good on the bike, I was able to make progress and concentrate on that, without external thoughts. That gives me peace of mind.“.

Bagnaia now comes off three consecutive successes, five also considering the Sprint races, and seems to have the wind in his sails. The #89 from Pramac, however, does not want to retreat an inch in the fight for the title: “You have to believe in it 100%. If you believed in it last year, you have to believe in it much more this year.: I am a better rider, my team has more experience, I have more experience, I am faster. There is not much to doubt, at the end of this weekend I was second, so I have to keep working and my time will come”.