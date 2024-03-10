Sunday as a champion

In the debut weekend of Marc Marquez in Ducati and Pedro Acosta in MotoGP, the one smiling at the end was once again Pecco Bagnaia. The three-time world champion began the hunt for what would be his third consecutive top-class title where he left off the Valencia 2023 celebrations: from the top step of the podium. A impressive victory in various respects: the race always led, the devastating consistency in pace, with all 20 laps launched between 52.6 and 53.1, and the spectacular start. In fact, Ducati's #1 has passed from fifth on the grid to first in the space of a few cornersmocking with surgical overtaking first Brad Binder and then his now 'classic' antagonist, Jorge Martin.

Dall'Igna applauds his #1

Music to the ears of Gigi Dall'Ignawho as soon as the race ended, to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP, Bagnaia applauded. “You can also think about the pace before setting off, but in the end what happens in the race happens – underlined the creator of the phenomenal Desmosedici GP – he was very good, he made a wonderful start. He took a risk on the first lap and did well, because that's how races are won. Pecco is absolutely not an accountant, he is a champion and you don't become a two-time world champion by chance. He is a great champion and we are happy that he will remain with us for a while yet.”concluded the general director of Ducati, thus underlining the contract renewal just signed by Bagnaia with the official team until 2026.