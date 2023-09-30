The words of the top3

Jorge Martin (1st, Ducati Prima Pramac): “I’m happy, we’ve done a great job since yesterday in understanding the little things, because it’s difficult, when you feel good, to be able to improve further, so you try things, you go back, and so it’s not easy. I’m happy because in qualifying we made another big step from yesterday to today, and in terms of race pace I think I’m in good shape. This morning I lapped with poor tires and a lot of fuel to understand that we weren’t at the top in FP2 but I think we still have an excellent pace. I saw that Bezzecchi put on two fresh tyres, and this certainly makes the difference after a run in the morning.

We’ll see in the race, but I feel good and I took pole, I think I already have a good pace to be able to win. I couldn’t do much to get away from Marquez because if I left the bike on the wall he would leave it too, and at that point I did the lap with him. Mon was perfect because I went wide a couple of times and that helped him stay attached, but I’m happy to have done ‘43.7 several times along with the lap, and so I’m happy.”

Francesco Bagnaia (2nd, Ducati): “I’m happy because in the first time attack I went long on a corner and when I got back on track I gave the front circle a big blow, so much so that I broke the glass with my chest. the next two laps were complicated, but we still managed to do a good lap and getting on the front row is never a bad thing. Jorge managed to do a stratospheric lap and did a great job. I’m happy because even in FP2 we made another step forward and we were fast with the used tyre, so I’m happy. For the moment it seems that the problems are solved, but we’ll see in race situations. we have made a lot of improvements compared to India in braking and I can brake harder, but it is always an unknown for the race. Bezzecchi was 4th and still managed to do a good lap. This morning I saw that many did different jobs, probably ‘Bez’ did a comparison because he put on two fresh rear softs and in the second run he went strong and will be very fast”.

Jack Miller (3rd, KTM): “I’m also very happy because my daughter has seen me ride very rarely and I often went slow, and it’s nice to show her that I can also go fast. I will try to fight this afternoon to be able to follow my rivals too. The pace is good and we have a good feeling, so I’m excited for the race. our intention is to be able to aim for victory, but Pecco is very strong and Jorge is equally strong. Bez was strong all weekend and had a not so small crash and was unable to show his full potential. Bradl was also very fast, and therefore we will have many opponents. The carbon fiber chassis works quite well.”