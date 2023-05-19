Italian derby

Popularity will no longer be the same as the challenges that pitted Biaggi, Rossi and Capirossi against each other, but in recent years, Italian motorcycling has returned to shine, also and above all in the premier class. The past year has been I’m sorry Bagnaia to bring our tricolor back to the top of the world 13 years after the last time, graduating champion after having succeeded in‘incredible feat of recovering 91 points away from Fabio Quartararo. This time however, at least in this first part of 2023, Pecco’s main antagonist seems to be a compatriot and friend of him: Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi comeback

Thanks to the victory at Le Mans, the MooneyVR46 team rider was in fact glued to the reigning champion in the standings. Now the two centaurs who grew up in Valentino Rossi’s Academy are only separated by a single dot, still in favor of the current #1. Behind them, more detached, are Brad Binder and Jorge Martin. But the most curious and interesting aspect of this Italian derby for the first position in the championship standings is given by very different way in which Bagnaia and Bezzecchi collected their points.

Bagnaia super in the Sprints

In fact, the Piedmontese was the best driver on the grid – together with Binder himself – in approaching the brand new format of the Sprint race. Indeed, in the five short races held so far Bagnaia has achieved two victories, a second, a third and a sixth place, for a total of 44 points won. Only the South African – also winner of two Sprint events – got close to him, however remaining behind at an altitude of 38. Bezzecchi instead collected a second place as his best result and in the mini-races on Saturday he put together just 17 points overall .

The old format

However, if only the actual GPs were evaluated, according to the format that has always characterized the premier class of MotoGP until last year, here is where the balance would tip. In fact, Bagnaia matched three crashes to the two Grand Prix victories. His 50 points from Sunday would then lead him to -26 from Bezzecchi, who vice versa has already collected two victories, a third and a sixth place, in addition to the retreat in Jerez. In an ‘old style’ MotoGP, therefore, the #72 would have carried out the first ‘escape’ attempt of the season. Pecco and Bez, two different ways to achieve the same dream: the world title.