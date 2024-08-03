Return with fall

The first race after returning from summer holidays ended early for the world champion Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider, in fact, started from second position on the grid, crashed halfway through the Silverstone Sprint while he was in fourth position and closely chasing the leading trio of Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò.

Fourth zero in the Sprints

For the Italian it is a ‘zero’ not dramatic from the point of view of the world championship head to head with Martin, given that he arrives in the short race, but annoying nonetheless. In fact the Piedmontese sees a streak of three consecutive Sprint races finished on the podium was brokenwith victories at Mugello and Assen and third place at Sachsenring. The world champion’s Saturday was bitter, with his fourth ‘zero’ of the season in a Sprint after those at Jerez, Le Mans and Barcelona.

Consequences only for the ranking

Bagnaia’s fall, fortunately occurred without physical consequences for the Ducati riderhas arrived in curve 4 while the attack on third position by Aleix Espargarò seemed ripe for the #1. Pecco’s motivation at this point will be higher than ever for tomorrow’s GP, when the standard-bearer of the ‘red’ will be called upon to avenge this missed opportunity to continue moving up his world rankings.