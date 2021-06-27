Pecco Bagnaia tried with all his might to hold the Ducati in front of everyone at Assen. Indeed, perhaps he did it too much, because in an attempt to stay in command and stem the attacks of Fabio Quartararo first and of Takaaki Nakagami then he went too many times to touch the green beyond the curb, being pinched by the Race Direction and thus running into a long lap penalty.

A sanction that the Piedmontese driver considers sacrosanct and for which he apologized to his team, because it prevented him from continuing to battle for the podium, thus relegating him to the sixth final place. A result that made him slip to -47 from Quartararo, who in the Dutch GP instead went on to achieve his fourth victory of the season.

“When you get a penalty, most of the time it is right. There are rules and you have to respect them. Today, rather than letting Fabio run away and try to stay in front of him, I exaggerated and went out,” said Bagnaia.

“The problem after the long lap was to try not to go outside anymore, because behind me was Marc who was pushing like crazy to pass me. But it is right that I have been penalized, because I am always on the side of the rules”, he added.

The ducatista explained that to keep up he was too hung up in the last sector of the track, adding that on a couple of occasions he had also noticed that he was in danger of ending up on the green.

“Two of the five times I went green was because I got hit by the blast. But the mistake is mine, because I should have turned off the gas when I was going to green. But turning off the gas would have meant losing the position and perhaps the possibility of overtaking “.

“It was my mistake and I already apologized to the team. I was very hanged and certainly in the fourth sector I had to grit my teeth, trying to stay as tight as possible to the bike, which really moved a lot. It was clear that at the corner 12 Yamaha and Honda had a clear advantage. We were able to be competitive in the rest of the track, but we were losing too much there. “

Yamaha scored a great double at Assen, but above all they have won five of the nine races so far. According to Bagnaia, however, at this moment it is more Quartararo that makes the difference than the M1.

“I don’t think there is a better bike. They are all the best of their respective manufacturers. There are some that go faster on some tracks and others on different tracks. At the moment the most consistent bike seems to be the Yamaha, but why there is Quartararo who is at a really high level and always manages to do great races. So, more than the Yamaha is the best bike, I think Fabio is the best rider. “

All the more reason, the gap towards him has become really important. But to try to fill it according to Pecco, a step will be needed on both his and Ducati’s part.

“There are certainly a lot of them. I always try to do my best, but I have to take a step as a rider and maybe Ducati has to do one as a bike. We have the possibilities to fight, but in this moment I still have to improve a lot, because in some situations we must be able to collect more, even when we struggle as here “, he concluded.