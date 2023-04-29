Bagnaia returns to the podium

Disappointment for Austin’s crash archived, Francis Bagnaia returned to the podium at the end of the Sprint of the Spanish Grand Prixwith a 2nd place conquered right during the last lap. After a good restart, established by the Race Direction following a dangerous accident that occurred shortly after the start, the reigning world champion climbed up to third position, chasing the KTM duo.

Overtaking on the last lap

For almost the entire course of the race, the Piedmontese was unable to prevail over Jack Miller and Brad Binder, with the latter in fact taking the win. However, the Ducati number 1 ‘ruined’ the Austrian manufacturer’s potential one-two by managing to successfully attack Miller in the last lap, thus obtaining the fourth podium of this seasonthe first after the success obtained in the United States, also in the Sprint.

Not an easy race

“I’m really happy with my race today – explained the 26-year-old from Chivasso – during the night my team really did an incredible job to try and put me in a position to compete in a good qualifying. At the beginning I struggled to adapt to the bike, but after the second outing in Q1 I felt really comfortable and in the race I just tried to be fast. It wasn’t easy: the third sector is still my weak pointbut I’m sure we’ll solve this aspect for tomorrow too”.

Bastianini raises the white flag

Definitely more bitter, however, was the Saturday of Aeneas Bastianini. Before the Spanish weekend, the rider from Rimini had in fact announced his return after the injury suffered in Portugal, with a fractured right scapula that finally seemed to be a distant memory. Unfortunately for him, the pains returned already in the first laps of free practice, such as to push him to announce his retirement also for the Spanish GP: “I am very sorry that I had to withdraw – He admitted – yesterday I gritted my teeth, but this morning I realized I wasn’t in the conditions to ride and face races with confidence. There was no point in taking unnecessary risks, so my team and I decided to stop. However, it was right to try to understand my current level and how much I need to be competitive again”.