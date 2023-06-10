The Chronicle of Sprint

Pokerissimo of Ducati in the Mugello Sprint race. In fact, five bikes from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer arrived at the finish line in the first five positions, testifying to the clear supremacy of the very fast Desmosedici. It was the reigning world champion who prevailed I’m sorry Bagnaia, in his third victory in the Sprint format out of six races run. The Italian also resisted some insidious drops of rain that fell in the first laps and which raised fears of the possibility of a flag to flag race. Second place for his main title rival, Marco Bezzecchiwhile third came Jorge Martin, who won the internal derby within the Pramac team with Johann Zarco. Fifth place for Luca Marini, ahead of the first two non-Ducati fans of the day: Jack Miller and Marc Marquez. Last in the points are Aleix Espargarò, 8th, and Enea Bastianini, 9th, who unlocks his world championship standings. Simon Crafar interviewed the top three finishers.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati)

“I was scared, it was raining a lot in sectors 2-3 and it was a bit scary. But I knew the step was strong enough to be in battle. Bez was really very competitive, I just tried not to give him any chance to overtake. I had fun, even on the lap after the checkered flag, I saw a lot of people and it’s fantastic. Mugello is so beautiful”.

Marco Bezzecchi (2nd, Ducati Mooney VR46)

“Sprint was fantastic. I had the speed, but in qualifying I wasn’t quick enough to be up front. I had confidence for this race, because the pace was already good. I’m very happy with this result, now we focus on tomorrow”.

Jorge Martin (3rd, Ducati Pramac)

“Good feeling, the pace was strong, we really had a great pace. We had a great first lap, then it started to rain and I took some risks to go up front. In the end, the pace of the others was incredible. In the final laps I tried to close the door on Zarco. The result is very positive for us.”