Decisive start

One of the turning points of yesterday’s Austrian GP was certainly the departure. The start was crucial not so much in the economy of the Bagnaia-Martin challenge, which was then decided on the pace thanks to the greater consistency – tenth after tenth – of the reigning world champion, but rather to cut out the potential third wheel from the game for the victory: Marc Márquez.

The start of the race for the eight-time world champion was in fact a nightmare, with problems with the front tyre, lowering not hooked up and the contact with Franco Morbidelli that made him fall to 13th place after one lap. On the back of the podium, at the end of the race, Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini commented on the crucial phases of the race, focusing on the start and on the problems suffered by the Spanish champion.

“4 tenths lost”

First, the two riders of the official Ducati team confirmed that they too had problems over the weekend to hook up the lowerer correctlyeven though everything went smoothly for them at the start. “It was difficult, I was struggling too“, explained Pecco; and Bastianini confirmed: “I didn’t make it yesterday, I only made it at the end“.

The most interesting information, however, is provided by Bagnaia himself, who tried to ‘quantify’ the time lost by Marquez at the start for this problem, given the impossibility of ‘flattening’ his bike to the ground as all his direct opponents did: “Start four tenths slower“, the observation of the reigning champion. Bastianini himself, in fact, remains amazed watching the images of how Marquez, before touching Morbidelli’s bike, had at least partially managed to limit the damage: “It didn’t start off too badly either.“, the Beast’s reflection before the contact between the #93 and the second bike of the Pramac team.