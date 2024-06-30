Pecco and Marc

Certainly the idea of ​​seeing next year in the same team and on the same bike Ducati two absolute champions like Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia it inflamed both fans and professionals. Many wonder what the coexistence between the Spanish and the Italian could be like and just as many wonder about the wisdom or otherwise of the choice to place the two together under the same roof.

Bagnaia’s opinion

In an interview given in recent days to TNT SportsBagnaia commented on his future teammate as follows: “Certain, Marc is Marc and we know his talent, but it is not very different from that of Martin, who is very fast. And at the moment Martin is faster than Marc, so let’s see. It will be important to work well and continue to maintain a good atmosphere in the pits”.

‘Pecco’ was then asked if he had reflected on the psychological pressure that Marquez could exert on him: “I honestly didn’t think much about it, because I believe my strong point is precisely the mental aspect. Some mind games with me are useless, but we’ll see“, the Piedmontese champion concluded with a certain confidence.