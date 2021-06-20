If you stop to look at the rankings, you could say that Pecco Bagnaia’s was a good comeback. Starting tenth, the Piedmontese finished in fifth place at the Sachsenring, best among the Ducati riders. The results, however, do not always say everything and that is why the Ducati rider sees the glass half full at the end of the German Grand Prix.

In fact, in the first laps he had even fallen to 16th place, having difficulty getting the rear tire to work correctly. After about 6-7 laps he changed pace, but by now it was too late to aim for a more important result than the top 5, which has already been half a feat.

“It was difficult at the beginning. When I started, I immediately felt that the grip at the rear of my bike was not at its best. I struggled a lot to get the rear tire to work, but we don’t really know what happened, because during this weekend it never happened that it took me so many laps to make it work “, explained Bagnaia.

“Then when everything was okay, I started to make my pace and I was very fast. The possibility of the podium vanished in the first six laps, because I was too far behind, I think 16th, and then I was very detached. The positive thing is that on a track like this I did a lot of overtaking, which is by no means easy here. Perhaps in this I was also favored by the choice of medium tires.

“But it’s not possible to lose all this time at the beginning, so it’s something I have to work on. After this difficult start, the only possible result was fifth place, I passed Miller on the last lap and by now Binder was already there. detached”.

Yesterday he found himself tenth on the grid after being hindered, but the former Moto2 world champion did not look for excuses and said he was convinced that the result would have been the same even if he started further ahead.

“Today I think the race would not have changed too much even if I had started later. Maybe I would have lost a couple of positions less, but at the beginning I had no feeling and I was unable to ride.”

“This weekend I entered the track and I was immediately on 1’22”, but in the race it took me 5 laps to get there. There was something that didn’t allow me to be too fast at the start, so I don’t think the grid position affected the final result that much. “

Being the best among the Ducati riders does not seem to be even a small consolation for Bagnaia, who is disappointed not to have exploited a great potential.

“On a day like today I can only see the glass half full. As a factory rider I can’t be happy with a fifth place, then I threw away another opportunity to try to make the podium. Being the first among the Ducati riders changes little for me. if the result is a fifth place “.

“We knew of our potential, we did an incredible job on the race pace. Analyzing them, I knew that Marquez and Oliveira were the best, but the less I was with them. Unfortunately today I threw it away in the first 6-7 laps. and that’s the thing I have to complain about the most. “

Until now, the championship had seemed like a duel between the Yamaha of leader Fabio Quartararo, from which Bagnaia is 32 points behind, but now new protagonists like Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira are returning.

“This is a good thing about our championship, because all the manufacturers are able to be competitive. Oliveira is one of the most talented riders in MotoGP and you can see him when you are behind him. He is one of those who can fight for the championship. Marc also made a great recovery today after his shoulder and arm problems. “

“But we are waiting for the next races, because I want to be competitive and get back on the podium, because I haven’t been able to do it for four races now. I need to get on the podium and start recovering points on Quartararo”, he concluded.