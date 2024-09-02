Martinator back to +23

The Aragon weekend not only gave the lead of the World Championship back to Jorge Martinbut it also allowed the Ducati Pramac rider to extend his lead by quite a bit over Francesco Bagnaia, who left the Motorland in Alcaniz with just one point to his name and now has 23 to make up on the Spaniard, a margin that hasn’t been this wide since the eve of the Sachsenring race which seemed to have definitively dashed the future Aprilia rider’s dream of the world championship.

The contact with Alex Marquez was decisive for Bagnaia’s zero, which Jorge Martin commented on as reported by the Spanish newspaper todocircuit.com: “Difficult to judge, obviously I didn’t see it well since I was in front of them. Alex Marquez couldn’t have done anything else. If he had done that he would have done like Joe Roberts in Moto2 and he would have crashed. It’s a racing accident”.

Now on the horizon there are two races at MisanoA year ago Martin won the Sprint and the Sunday GP, although it should not be forgotten that Bagnaia was recovering from the terrible fall in Barcelona: “In Misano I beat Pecco and Bezzecchi at home. Last year I felt very fast, I hope to make a step forward. It’s been a long time since I won on Sunday, in Germany I fell when I was leading and I’m sure that day will come and I hope it will be soon.”