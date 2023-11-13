Martin or Bagnaia?

There are 14 points that separate Jorge Martin from the leader of the ranking Francesco Bagnaia two races from the end of the 2023 world championship, and while waiting for the events of Losail and Valencia, the big doubt persists: who will win the title between these two drivers? While fans are indicating their favorite, the same question has also been asked of all the other participating drivers, with the creation of two teams in favor of one or the other competitor

Team Martin

The official channel of MotoGP published a tweet in which they briefly expressed themselves all opponents on the topic. However, the first to respond were those directly involved, with Martin who indicated why he should be the one to climb to the top of the world at the end of this season: “I can win, and the reason is because I’m maybe faster”. The opinion of many of his compatriots has come to ‘support’ him, starting with an expert such as Marc Marquezsix-time world champion in MotoGP: “I already bet three or four races ago on Martin, and I still say that Jorge seems to have more speed than Pecco”. The teammate of #93 is even more ‘nationalist’, Joan Mir: “He’s a Spanish rider and I always aim for one of ours”. Also Marc’s brother, Alex Marquezis in Martin’s favor: “I’m betting on Jorge because he seems to have something more”. Convinced too Nakagamias well as Pol Espargaròhowever seemed more diplomatic on the issue: “I would like Jorge to win, but my relationship with Pecco is very good and defending the title is never easy”. The comment from a team-man like this is inevitable Johann Zarco: “Winning the title with Pramac would be extraordinary”. Finally, there is the opinion of another Spaniard like Aleix Espargaro: “I’m banking on Jorge for the simple fact that at this point of the season he is the fastest”.

Team Bagnaia

Obviously there was no shortage of counterparts, here too with the first comment coming directly from Bagnaia: “I will win. If we can improve a little on Saturday we can have a small advantage for the races”. Here too, as in the case of Martin, many ‘blue’ riders took the side of the Ducati rider, just like the two standard bearers of the Mooney VR46 duo, Marini and Bezzecchi: “I hope in Pecco”, commented the latter. Also in this case the teammate of the reigning world champion, as well as winner of the last Malaysian Grand Prix, could not be missing, as Enea Bastianini: “Pecco will still be world champion”. Also By Giannantonio he sided with Bagnaia, while recognizing the excellent work of his rival: “Martin is very fast, he is doing a great job and at the moment he is perhaps the fastest. It will be complicated, but I would go for Pecco”. As ‘traitors’ of the homeland Raul and Augusto FernandezWhile Jack Miller he indicated the favorite in Ducati’s #1 without going too far: “I would say Pecco, but I think Martin will test him until the end”.

The neutrals

Finally, there are those who were unable or did not want to indicate their own ‘preference’. Among these is Portuguese Miguel Oliveirawho nevertheless seemed precise in his judgment: “Martin certainly looks very fast and competitive in every session over the last few races. Pecco wasn’t able to keep up in all the tests, but in the race he’s always there.”. The South African’s comment is witty Brad Binderwhich he said he hoped to “put them in difficulty in winning races”just as the sportsmanship of the 2021 world champion emerged Fabio Quartararo: “May the best man win”. Convinced of a battle to the death Maverick Viñales: “I think everything will be decided on the last lap of the last race”. More insecure Franco Morbidelli: “It seems like the moment is more favorable to Martin but you never know with Pecco, so it will be an interesting battle”.