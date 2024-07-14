A new era

For a couple of seasons MotoGP has been experiencing a radical revolution in the format of race weekends. In addition to the traditional Sunday GP, there is also the addition of the SprintThe Saturday event, which features a race length and points awarded that are substantially halved compared to the ‘classic’ race, initially made many purists turn up their noses, but has now become a fundamental element in the preparation for each round.

The specialist in this new type of running it is without a doubt Jorge Martinwho has achieved success in 13 of the 28 short races held in the history of the premier class. It is no coincidence that also in 2024 the Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team has obtained first place in four out of nine Sprints and is first in this particular ranking with 77 points, a good 19 more than Marc Marquez, his closest pursuer.

The ‘dear old’ Sunday

The reigning world champion, on the other hand, was only fourth in the Saturday races. Pecco Bagnaiawho pays for the three consecutive zeros in the short races of Jerez, Le Mans and Barcelona and is also behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales. The Italian however regained the championship leadership in Germany thanks to the results of the ‘classic’ GPs on Sundayin which he is dominant. Pecco has already won five GPs this year, the last four of which consecutively.

On Sunday Bagnaia had accumulated a total of 42 points more than Martin and even 69 on Marc Marquez, third in the world standings and his next teammate in the official Ducati team. Because the formats and habits will also change, but the best way to become champion is always to give more gas than everyone else on Sunday.