Miracle Bagnaia

The long-awaited Ducati medical report has arrived, on what was a nightmare Sunday for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, with both red riders involved in two very bad accidents at the start of the Catalunya GP.

The initial rumors have been confirmed for both Bagnaia and Bastianini: for the reigning world champion, the official news provided by Ducati is really excellent, thinking of the terrifying dynamics of his high-side and above all of the subsequent blows to the legs suffered by the innocent KTM by Brad Binder. “Pecco Bagnaia suffered multiple bruises – reads Ducati’s note – but further medical checks did not reveal any fractures. The reigning world champion will fly to Italy with the team tonight.”

UPDATE: @peccobagnaia has sustained multiple contusions, but further medical checks have shown no fractures. The reigning World Champion will fly to Italy with the team tonight.#ForzaDucati #CatalanGP pic.twitter.com/i2x2tS3e33 — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) September 3, 2023

UPDATE: @beast23 suffered a non-displaced fracture of the medial malleolus of the left ankle and a sub-capital fracture of the second metacarpal of his left hand. Both his hand and ankle have been immobilized with plaster to enable him to travel to Italy tonight […] pic.twitter.com/5cHJLVxmrh — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) September 3, 2023

Nightmare Bastianini

On the other hand, the press release regarding his teammate, Enea Bastianini, was decidedly less positive. The rider from Rimini, protagonist and responsible for the maxi-crash in turn 1, was in fact the victim of a double fracture in his left hand and ankle.

“Bastianini suffered a non-displaced fracture of the medial malleolus of his left ankle and a subcapital fracture of the second metacarpal of his left hand – reads the official press release released by the world champion team – both the hand and the ankle were immobilized with plaster for allow him to travel to Italy this evening. Bastianini will have to undergo surgery on his ankle and, to speed up his recovery, he will also undergo surgery on his hand in the following days.” For the 2020 Moto2 world champion, it is therefore an ordeal that begins again after the accident in Portimao, at the beginning of the season, which had kept him away from the circuits for a long time.