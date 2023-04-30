Final show

At the end of a spectacular duel, resolved definitively only in the last cornerPecco Bagnaia managed to take victory in the Spanish GP. The winner of yesterday’s Sprint race challenged him on the Jerez track in a memorable battle. Brad Binder, splendid second and worthy of all the honors of arms possible. For Bagnaia today is the second victory of the season which, thanks also to two successes in the Sprints, brings him back to the lead of the general standings. To complete the podium Jack Miller, Bagnaia’s former boxmate and today Binder’s own garage partner, for a day that is certainly to be remembered also at KTM. Below are the words of the top three finishers.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati)

“I’m honestly very happy. The progress we made this week was our best ever this season. There were problems with the front feeling on Friday. Yesterday was already better and then we made further progress. I had seen what could be done, we tried it and it went very well. Today I was able to manage the tires too. We managed to win in difficult conditions, after two zeros. I was trying to figure out if it would be possible to get up front or not and in the end we did it. Thanks to the team, they did a spectacular job.”

Brad Binder (2nd, KTM)

“Finishing on the podium also in the main race, after the Sprint, was great. I’m happy with being second and with what I did. I tried not to damage the rear tyre, to manage it in the best possible way. The last lap I did my fastest lap. Pecco beat me, but I’m really happy for me and what I did and what we did as a team. We’ll try again next weekend.”

Jack Miller (3rd, KTM)

“Today was long, there was also the red flag. I realized halfway through the race what the others were doing, then I don’t know how we started putting in a series of very fast laps one after the other and the others were doing the same too. Brad and Pecco rode very well, I’m happy to have been part of this battle. I am very happy for this podium. Nice for me and for KTM. We are here and we hope to stay here.”