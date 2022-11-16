After receiving the CONI Gold Collar Francis Bagnaia today he was a guest in the company of his Ducati Desmosedici GP-22 of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale. The new MotoGP world champion also gave a brief interview to theHANDLE to whose microphones he reiterated that he did not feel like the new Valentino Rossi: “I will always be myself, as I always have been. My character will create itself based on the results, which I look for. So we’ll see”. Together with the class of 1997, all the top management of Ducati were present with the managing director Claudio Domenicali, the sports director Paolo Ciabatti, the team manager Davide Tardozzi and the general manager of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna. Domenicali has already sent a message to his rider in unsuspecting times about the number 1 team to adopt or not on the fairing of the Ducati GP-23, a scenario on which Bagnaia has yet to dissolve his reservations: “We’ll see, it’s a decision I’ll make later, I still don’t feel like choosing”her words.