Bagnaia (third) MotoGP star with a thought… about basketball: a golden basketball under his arm and three gold rings on his finger, this is the celebration, in NBA style, on the ‘Ricardo Tormo’ track in Valencia, for Pecco as the winner of the title, his third world title in his career, the second consecutive in MotoGP (as well as a championship in Moto 2) and the first rider to win the double on a Ducati.

Pecco Bagnaia celebrated his birthday with 3 rings: thus drawing a parallel with the NBA he achieved… Larry Bird who won 3 rings in his career with the Boston Celtics. In the Ducati rider’s sights are… the 4 of Shaquille O’Neal (3 Lakers, 1 Heat), Steph Curry and LeBron James.

Returning to MotoGP, Bagnaia is closer to Jorge Lorenzo who has won 3 career titles in the top category. He will try next year in a season that promises to be exciting: Jorge Martin will try to take revenge, Marc Marquez dreams of becoming a protagonist again with his move to Ducati. Without forgetting the ambitions of Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini and the rookie Pedro Acosta….

MotoGp: Bagnaia, ‘it’s a dream, fantastic season’

“It’s a dream! Saturday always makes us suffer then on Sunday we are always the strongest. It was a good season, Barcelona had a bit too much influence. I always dreamed of winning the title by also winning the race. It’s It was a fantastic season and an incredible emotion.” These are the words of Pecco Bagnaia, speaking to Sky, after repeating his world success in MotoGP by also winning the Valencia GP. “The ‘Martin out’ communication? I didn’t see it… I was there, it was the right choice. I couldn’t ask for better than that.”

MotoGP, Bagnaia world champion. Tardozzi (Ducati), ‘celebration for Pecco, sorry for Martin, he will be a rider of the future’

“I’m sorry for Jorge Martin’s crash, it would have been nicer to finish the race with him on the track. He had a great championship. I congratulate Pramac, Martin has grown a lot and will be one of the riders of the future. Now let’s celebrate Pecco”. Davide Tardozzi, team manager of the official Ducati, said this to Sky after Pecco Bagnaia won the title following Jorge Martin’s crash in the Valencia GP.

MotoGP: Valencia GP, Martin leaves and Bagnaia is world champion

Pecco Bagnaia is MotoGP world champion for the second time in a row. The Ducati rider wins the title with 22 laps remaining from the end of the Valencia GP, the last of the season, due to the exit of his contender, the Spaniard Jorge Martin, who collided with Marc Marquez’s Honda and went off the track. scene, leaving the title to the Italian driver.

Martin tried in every way, he had tried to overtake Bagnaia in the first laps, he ended up off the track and had to come back, then the contact with Marquez who had the worst of it and the exit from the track and from the scene for the race and the title world. Bezzecchi and Bastianini were also out of the game with Bagnaia slipping to third once the news was learned. At this point, the Turin driver repeats his 2022 world championship triumph, having a 14-point advantage over the Spaniard, who appeared inconsolable after returning to the pits.

