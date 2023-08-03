Bagnaia in search of the English encore

Thanks to the success of the last race in Holland, Francesco Bagnaia further shored up the drivers’ world standings, climbing to 194 and bringing the gap on Jorge Martin to +35 and Marco Bezzecchi to +36, reinforcing the predictions that see him as the great favorite to the 2023 world crown. The Piedmontese Ducati champion must now face the challenge of Silverstone, a track on which he already triumphed last season and conquered two pole positions in the minor categories (2018 in Moto2 and 2016 in Moto3).

Some headaches may come from the new regulation for tire pressure control which will use a unified system among all the teams and which has pre-established sanctions for anyone found racing with inappropriate values.

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

“Summer break? The holidays went great, I wanted to feel good in my ankle and I worked hard to prepare for the second half of the season. I then took a few days off with my girlfriend and dog and finally went to Goodwood.

Repeat at Silverstone? I’m happy to restart here, all the riders like the track and I love tracks with so much history. Last year we improved gradually but this year the weather doesn’t look great. The best Bagnaia? I would not know, the last 3 races have been great. We managed to find that necessary consistency, it was a great progress. We have certainly improved compared to the past and try to always be competitive.

The new format? Nothing changes, I already didn’t consider FP1 in a Q2 perspective. It will change more with the pressure issue, for me it will change the way I race. The limit is really high and if you go beyond it it will be easy to fall. It will be difficult, but the team is studying ways to improve and work with these pressures. But you can’t control these things with the team or on the bike, and it’s not a sure thing. Ducati affected by the new pressures? Being 8 is an advantage, but sometimes it comes against you. It will help us better understand how to control this situation. When the pressure is 2 points higher, and it’s easy to go further, it’s difficult to stop the bike and you risk falling, or you go slowly. And if you’re behind you can see it clearly: in Jerez I was close to the ones in front and for a couple of laps I had to let go of the person in front, in order to try to overtake.

In the Safety Commission we expressed our point of view, but it was decided to continue like this. I don’t know if I can speak to why they decided to put this rule but they said for security. I don’t think the situation will be safer this way, but we’ve never had any tire pressure problems. If you raise the front, the bike starts to move, as if it drops too much. You have to adapt, but if you are so many laps behind someone else the pressure rises continuously and you lose ground. It will be necessary to understand how to change the driving style as the pressures grow.

Dangerous new P1s? For me it’s like before, even before in P2 the last 15 minutes were like qualifying.

Morbidelli out of Yamaha? I think he is one of the best riders, in 2020 he was second in the championship. Then he had knee problems and then with his team and he has never been competitive again apart from this year in Argentina. He deserves another chance, when we train together he is always competitive.”