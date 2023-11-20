Pecco commands

The Lusail weekend significantly changed the landscape in the race for the MotoGP world title Pecco Bagnaia And Jorge Martin. The Spaniard had closed to -7 behind the reigning champion after the Sprint on Saturday, but the sensational and controversial flop of the Sunday GP caused him to fall to -21. In Valencia therefore, in the last round of this infinite 2023 World Championship, Bagnaia will be able to limit himself to careful management of the two races to win his second consecutive world title in MotoGP.

The Piedmontese could also close the games already after the Sprint race. It will be enough for him get four points more than Martin. In case of his victory in the short race and third place of the centaur of the Prima-Pramac team the games would be closed even before Sunday’s Grand Prix. Bagnaia would also be champion with a second place and Martin no better than fifth, with a third and Martin no better than seventh and so on.

If, however, the challenge were to remain open until Sunday’s race – which is possible given the great results obtained by Martin in the last Sprints – the possible combinations obviously increase and would inevitably depend on the placings obtained by the two rivals in the short race. What we need to keep in mind is that having a 21 point lead and having a maximum of 37 available in the three days in Valencia, 16 points will be enough for Bagnaia to be champion, regardless of Martin’s results. With a third place on Sunday or with two fifth places between Sprint and GPso, Bagnaia would also triumph in the event of a double success for the Madrid talent.

Martin’s hopes

From the Martin’s point of view instead, after Sunday’s race, this chase for the title took on the appearance of adesperate undertaking. Only at Le Mans and in India this year has the Iberian scored more than 21 points compared to Bagnaia in a single weekend. In both cases there had been a fall by the champion from Chivasso. So it appears almost impossible to think of a champion Martin without at least one zero from Pecco in one of the two races. For #89 there is only one possible strategy: win both races. In this sense, a statistic smiles on him: the four GPs won this year by Martin have always been accompanied by a success in the Sprint. This time, however, it may not be enough to hit the ‘big target’.