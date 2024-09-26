The final rush begins

After the second consecutive race held by MotoGP in Misano and before the long Asian tour which will include five Grand Prix in just six weeks, it is time to to take stock in the race for the world title of the top classFormally there are still four drivers in the running: Martin, Bagnaia, Bastianini And Marquez. Despite the victories collected in the ‘long’ GPs of Misano by Cabroncito and the Beast, it is however clear that the two ‘historic’ contenders still have the best chances of winning the title of this two-year period. Martinator leads the championship with a 24-point margin over the reigning champion, while Bastianini and Marquez are respectively -59 and -60 points from the top. To really get back into the game they would need at least one or two heavy ‘zero’s’ – therefore in the Sunday races – from both rivals.

24 points to recover in 6 rounds

Bagnaia on the other hand, despite the anger over the outcome of the Emilia Romagna GPstill has the fate of the World Cup in his hands. 24 points of gap in six rounds is ‘easily’ recoverableat least on a purely arithmetic level: if Ducati’s #1 scored just four points more than Martin each weekend, he would be champion. So far, however, the two great rivals of this MotoGP era have split the race weekends exactly equally: In seven rounds Bagnaia scored more points, in the other seven MartinThe difference is given by the ‘zeros’, that is, the falls: 7 for Bagnaia between Sprint and GP (no one did worse), only 3 for Martin.

Objective: maximize the result

Curiously Only in two rounds this year have the two beaten each other by less than four points: in the opening weekend, in Qatar, Bagnaia collected three points more than his rival. In Barcelona, ​​in the Catalan GP, ​​it was the Prima-Pramac team’s standard-bearer who ended the weekend with just one point more than the reigning champion. This is to say that very often each round was won quite clearly in terms of points scored by one of the two contenders. The feeling is therefore that The title will go to the one between the two who can maximize the favorable weekends and ‘minimize losses’ when we will have to settle for a placement. The final rush has just begun.