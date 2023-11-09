In three weeks everything will be decided

The MotoGP calendar has foreseen an intense final rush for the assignment of the world championship: in 16 days (from the first free practices in Sepang to the Valencia GP) the riders will face three Sprints and three grand prix, which will elect the winner of the infinite 2023 season. It will therefore be important to maintain high concentration, whatever happens, in the Malaysia-Qatar-Valencia triptych, and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia knows to show up on the eve of these appointments with a small but not negligible advantage of 13 points.

In Thailand the Ducati rider tried to limit the damage, finishing seventh in the Sprint, but second in the Sunday race, after an exciting three-way battle with Jorge Martin and Brad Binder. Bagnaia knows well that Martin will be a tough nut to crack, given his positive series of 8 first places in the last 11 races held – between Sprint and GP -, but he is aware that he can play his cards. It will be imperative to be more incisive in qualifying, to start from the front and try to fight for the top positions straight away. Two successes for Bagnaia in Malaysia, in 2016 in Moto3, and last year in the premier class, where he brought Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo into line.

Bagnaia’s words during the press conference

“The victory of 2022? Sepang is one of my favorite tracks, I love coming here. It will take a bit of luck with the weather forecast, but I think we can be competitive in all conditions. The track has been resurfaced and will be great.

The dry ride? On this track it will be different, the race tire will have to be the medium, which here is the soft. In the winter tests everything went perfectly here, it will be a good battle. I hope to start further up front to avoid too many battles.

The +13 and the pressure? I think it’s a pleasure to have this kind of pressure. Without pressure it would mean that we don’t care much, it’s a great fuel, we have to feel the hunger and desire to be champions again.

The 2022 experience? Last year here I had a lot of pressure, but I won the race. Every driver has different feelings about pressure. I don’t know Jorge, but I think the experience can help me in some situations, but it’s completely different compared to last year.

Martin’s warning about tire pressure? If you are under the limit for the whole race you have a big advantage on braking, but if you stay behind you don’t. In Qatar it might be better to try to use this advantage, as it is cold and the humidity is high. In some situations it could help us.

Martin in the official team in 2024? Hard question. I have no say in these things, but I don’t think it would be fair to Aeneas for the season he’s had. But I’m not the right person to answer.

Adjust tire pressure? Nobody likes this rule, it can greatly influence your driving style and safety is significantly lower. When you are over the limit, you can lose the front, as happened to me in Thailand. I think it’s not correct to say that you can break the rule slightly, to get an advantage. It doesn’t make sense to me. But you never know how the match will go, it’s difficult to predict the pressure.

Bautista? It will be nice for him to race with us and with our incredibly fast bike. If he finishes in the top 10 he will be very satisfied.”