Bagnaia-Martin: a fight on equal terms

One year ago the championship finale MotoGP saw Francesco Bagnaia inexorably regain a lead from reigning champion Fabio Quartararo that seemed absolutely safe for El Diablo at the turn of the summer break. The rider from Nice instead found himself in the difficult condition of being ‘alone’ against the Ducati peloton and from weekend to weekend Pecco closed the gap and then even took a safety margin towards the grand final in Valencia despite a serious mistake such as the fall during the of the last lap of the Japanese Grand Prix.

In this 2023 Bagnaia, like Quartararo, seemed to be in shape total control of the championship halfway through the season, then in the last month Jorge Martin was the protagonist of a prodigious recovery also thanks to errors on the part of the official Ducati rider. The Spaniard ‘returned the favor’ last Sunday by crashing in Indonesia when he was the undisputed leader of the race and now between the two there are 18 points in favor of Francesco Bagnaia with five events remaining on the calendar.

“The road is still long, but Pecco has shown that, in difficult moments, he is capable of doing things like a champion. Jorge was going very fast, until he made a mistake like Bagnaia’s in India. Now it was Jorge’s turn to make a mistake and that doesn’t take away from the fact that they are two incredible riders. Ducati is very proud to have two champions like them and we will see how it ends.” declared the team manager of the official Ducati team Davide Tardozzi as reported by today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS.

Tardozzi also underlined that compared to 2022 Jorge Martin has the great advantage over Fabio Quartararo of being able to have a Ducati: “Martin has the same bike as Bagnaia and this is an advantage over Quartararo in the comparison between 2022 and 2023“. The duel between the two Ducatisti will continue over the weekend in Australia, the track on which Bagnaia played one of his best races in 2019 in his rookie season in MotoGP (he finished in fourth place at the foot of the podium). In the same year Martin was second in Moto2, Jorge’s best result at Phillip Island.