Pecco, two races from the end of the World Championship, gains three points on the Spaniard. The GPs in Qatar and Valencia will be decisive. And watch out for alliances on the track, with Bastianini who…

Massimo Falcioni

In Sepang, in front of almost 200 thousand spectators, Bagnaia gains three points on Martin and leaves Malaysia, two races from the end of the MotoGP World Championship, with a 14 point advantage. On an arithmetic level, the championship could already end in Qatar next weekend (18-19 November). Pecco could keep number one on the hull of his Rossa also in 2024, if at Losail he gained another 23 points on Jorge between the Sprint and the long race: thus the Spaniard’s gap would rise to +37, impossible to fill. Or, everything will be decided in the final round on November 25-26 in Valencia.

BASTIANINI IS BACK — In the Malaysian GP, ​​the solo triumph of the rediscovered Bastianini (he hadn’t won since Aragon 2022, 420 days and 23 races ago!) ahead of a superb Alex Marquez (triumphant on Saturday in the Short Race) took away the appeal of the race experienced as a long-distance battle between Bagnaia and Martin. The first corner was decisive, with the Italian and the Spaniard finishing wide to stay in front of the group: so Bastianini slipped away, flying towards victory on a track where he had also made a great run in 2022 with the Ducati of Team Gresini, second at +0.270 from Bagnaia. If Bastianini, in difficulty due to injuries, had returned to his Sepang condition sooner, the two Reds would probably have dominated and Martin would not be in the running for the title today. However, in the long Sepang race, Pecco and Jorge were then protagonists of an exhilarating, if albeit too short, challenge, with four overtakings, two on the third and two on the fourth lap, to be remembered. Then Bagnaia set his pace: fifth lap 1’59.259 (this will be his fastest lap of the entire race compared to Jorge’s 1’59.510) which digs the first furrow with Martin (1’59.703), up at the other gap on the tenth lap: Bagnaia 1’59.591, Martin 2’00.208 with the reply the following lap: Bagnaia 1’59.697, Martin 2’00.112. Pecco persists, still running under 2 minutes until the 15th lap with Jorge no longer able to get back to 1 and 59 but still above 2 minutes. See also Sports schedule for Sunday June 5

DUCATI DOMINATION — That’s all? That’s all, and that’s no small thing. Of course, usual Ducati dominance (5 of its riders have won at least one race, to which must be added the success of A. Marquez in the Sprint: only Marini and Di Giannantonio have not yet won on the Bolognese bikes) with four bikes ahead of everyone, this time fifth it’s Quartararo’s Yamaha, with a gap of 15 seconds round and round. Quartararo finished his race in 40’14″137: with this time he would have won in 2022 even if the improvement compared to last year is of little importance having been faster than last season’s race by only 2″968. Completely different music for the main protagonists: there is no comparison between 2023 and 2022, with the big names much faster. Just think of the pole: last year Martin 1’57.790, this year Bagnaia 1’57.491. Fastest lap in the race: 2022 Martin 1’59.634, 2023 A. Marquez 1’58.979. Total race duration: 2022 Bagnaia 40’14”332, 2023 Bastianini 39’59”.137. See also MotoGP | Bezzecchi on pole at Silverstone in the downpour, Bagnaia 4th

SURE PECO — Returning to the race and the challenge for the title, in addition to the arithmetic question of the score – arriving in Malaysia with Bagnaia at +13 points on Martin, you leave with Bagnaia at +14 – this time Pecco appeared more decisive and confident than Jorge, that is, the opposite of the last races. Martin doesn’t mince words about how he will behave in the last two races: “From now on I will have to take more risks because I don’t care if I finish second by 1 point or by 80. There are two circuits left and I think I can recover on both “. Jorge also has clear ideas about “alliances” on the track: “Bastianini ally of Bagnaia? I’m thinking of myself, I have no allies and I’ll try to do it alone”.

TEAM PLAY — At this point, Ducati has the right and duty to exercise teamwork if necessary even if, in the end, it will still be a question between Bagnaia and Martin. Connected to this there is also the question of Bastianini who will want to end the season on a high, after the difficulties encountered before Sepang. If Martin were to win the world championship, he would probably get on the factory team instead of Enea, who would only have to move to Team Pramac. Here we can discuss whether or not it is advisable to sign contracts with drivers mid-season. Bastianini’s contract expired at the end of August 2023 so Ducati, given Enea’s bad luck in the first part of the season, had accepted an encore without foreseeing Martin’s winning streaks: a double at Misano on 9 and 10 September followed by another 6 victories , two seconds which were added to the other 3 victories, three second places, four thirds. See also Water polo, Bogliasco wins in Rome and returns to Serie A1 after three seasons of purgatory

in the safe — Bastianini’s manager, Carlo Pernat, has a very different opinion: “Bastianini-Ducati, divorce? We’re not joking! The 2024 contract is in the safe. Enea will be in the official Ducati team also in 2024”. However, for Ducati, it is better to untie these knots from dominators of the championship, than to stay calm because others have “certain problems”. Worth noting is the tire pressure issue which, it is now evident, affects the outcome of the race. Warning (among others for Marc Marquez, Pedrosa, Aleix Espargaro, Marini, Bautista, Lecuona) of the two official riders of the Reds, Bagnaia and Bastianini, after the previous one for Martin. Everyone, except Espargaro who was given a 3 second penalty because he was found twice beyond the limits, received only a warning, i.e. a warning. If the violation is repeated, the three second penalty will be triggered which could, in the case of new sanctions, rise to 6, 9 and so on. What to say? That drivers now run with the nightmare of infringements. It would be enough to repeat what is already there in SBK where the tire pressure is measured, when cold, before the start. Let’s end it here for now.