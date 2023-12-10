A season full of news

MotoGP 2023 was a year that will remain in history for many reasons: fromintroduction of Sprint races – a historic revolution regarding the format of the MotoGP weekends – at sublimation of Ducati supremacywhich was summarized in direct challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, standard bearers respectively of the official Borgo Panigale team and of the main ‘satellite’ team of the red, the Prima-Pramac team. A comparison that only produced a winner in the last race of the year in Valencia, at the end of a spectacular and fun swing of emotions.

Family comparison

The Bagnaia-Martin comparison was particularly interesting also because he putted two riders with the exact same bike against each other, the Desmosedici GP23 which Ducati developed in the same way both for the official Lenovo team and for the team managed by team manager Gino Borsoi, which has now become a sort of second factory team in Borgo Panigale. The last time two riders riding the same bike came to fight for the title at the last race of the season was 2015, with the internal challenge within the Yamaha team between Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo. This gives an idea of ​​the exceptional nature of the battle we experienced until the grand finale in Valencia.

See also Haas, Hülkenberg confirms: "Negotiations in progress" | FormulaPassion.it Bagnaia Martin Points 467 428 Maximum advantage in the standings +62 +7 Victories (total) 11 13 GP victories 7 4 Sprint victories 4 9 Podiums (total) 28 23 GP podiums 15 8 Sprint podiums 13 15 Pole position 7 4 Points finishes (GP+Sprint) 20 20 Withdrawals 3 4

The numbers of the challenge

We therefore decided, to analyze in detail the challenge between Pecco and Martinator, to compare the numbers collected by the two during the entire year. Some interesting data emerged from this analysis. The main difference is the contrast between Sprint and GP races. At the beginning of the year Bagnaia had been very competitive in the short races, but progressively as the rounds went by – and in particular after the turning point of Barcelona – Saturday races have become the Martin’s hunting ground. The Spaniard achieved more victories (9 to 4) and more podiums (15-13), often forcing Bagnaia to play defense, as was also seen in the last short race in Valencia.

Pecco’s consistency at the top was rewarded

However, it would be wrong to point the finger at Pecco’s poor ‘all-round’ effectiveness on Saturdays. In fact, the world champion was the king of pole positions, with seven starts in first position achieved, compared to ‘only’ four for Martin, all of which arrived from Misano onwards. But the real difference was made by the centaur from Chivasso on Sunday. There, in the ‘traditional’ races, Bagnaia achieved his world championship encore. The numbers are eloquent: seven victories to four, but above all 15 podiums against eight. The continuity of performance was the strength of #1, who always reached the podium in the GPs in which he did not crash. After the crash he suffered in India, in particular, Bagnaia has lined up well seven consecutive podiums, while Martin won twice in the same seven final races that decided the title, but never reached the podium on the other five occasions. A lack of consistency at the top which ultimately proved fatal for him in the points tally.