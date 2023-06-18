Unstoppable Ducati

The The 2023 German Grand Prix enters the MotoGP history books: it’s been 20 years since a manufacturer was able to place five bikes in the top five positions of a race. Honda had succeeded for the last time in 2003 in Brazil and today at the Sachsenring – moreover on a historically unfavorable track – the Ducati has replicated this feat. The dominance of the bikes from Borgo Panigale was absolute, with eight riders classified in the top nine positions.

Martin-Bagnaia, what a show

The Ducati Cup, as Marc Marquez renamed it last year, however, was not boring, on the contrary. Especially in front of the show is not lacking, with the challenge for the victory that saw Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin as protagonists. In the end, the Spaniard won, in the sprint. The confrontation between the two now seems destined to be repeated also in a world championship key, with Martin who has moved to -16 points behind the reigning world champion. After the race he was the CEO of Ducati Corse, Claudio Domenicalito underline the strength of the Italian house.

Domenicali’s analysis

Domenicali, in his analysis to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPwanted to highlight how – also from a future point of view – the GP23 available to Bagnaia (official rider) and Martin (team Pramac standard bearer) are perfectly specular. “This is a result that is worth more than anything else – commented Domenicali – on a circuit which, moreover, was not suitable for Ducati. This underlines the work done by the guys who have created an extraordinary, balanced bike. We saw a spectacular race, Jorge and Pecco showed us how to really ride”.

“Jorge is one of our riders, he has a factory bike the same as Pecco’s – clarified the Ducati number one – we have noticed his growth and he is a rider we can certainly count on for the future. This year he is demonstrating extraordinary growth and maturity. He hasn’t won the races that Pecco has won, but he’s been more consistent. He proves to be really strong, the results speak for themselves: we built a project starting from afar in times when it was difficult. We’ve made complicated and renewal choices and I think the talent of these young riders is also involved. Their growth has created a family atmosphere that is helping us a lot. When there are difficult moments it is easier to keep the team together and not lose direction“.