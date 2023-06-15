Pole position, victory in the Sprint and in the Sunday race and fastest lap in the race: the performance of Francis Bagnaia on the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello he bordered on perfection and allowed the centaur from Turin to win the embrace of his home crowd. With the success in Tuscany, the 24th of his career and the 14th in the premier class, the Ducati champion further shored up his position as leader of the championship standings, which sees him lead with 131 points against 110 for his immediate rival Marco Bezzecchi.

For Bagnaia comes the exam of Sachsenring, a track that has never given him great satisfaction and that last year saw him crash in the race on the third lap after starting from pole position. The best results in Germany of ‘Pecco’ were a fifth place in MotoGP in 2021a third place in Moto2 in 2017 and a tenth position in Moto3 in 2016.

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

“Ducati’s last victory in Germany in 2008? It’s a track where we managed to be competitive in 2021, the important thing is to start and finish well. At Mugello I had good sensations, like here last year. Weather conditions can change quickly, but they are confident about our competitiveness.

The fall of 2021? It taught me that I always have to believe in it, it was a difficult time. It felt like I was losing everything. I tried to understand our potential, the meeting after the race was very important and everything changed from that GP onwards. If I think about Sachsenring 2021 I know that we need to be much more focused.

Miller’s victory gesture after the start? I saw it at that moment, I saw that he moved his arm. I thought he was apologizing to someone. I spoke to him yesterday, he did it because he was satisfied.

Driving style. Explaining how to drive is always difficult. In each category I always took the last corner at Mugello in the same way, but in Moto2 and Moto3 I didn’t have the right power, while in MotoGP it helps me. Explaining the lines and trajectory is difficult. For every rider, things are different. I turn right better, even if there are left-hand bends here.

Favorite at Sachsenring? Considering the history on this track, Marc has more chances than the other ridersjust think of 2021. For me, he is the driver to beat.”