by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia-Marquez incident sparks controversy

MotoGP, which is preparing to experience the first of two weekends in Misano, still has the toxins of Aragón on it. Which for “Pecco” Bagnaia they are the bruises (and fortunately nothing more) resulting from the very dangerous accident with Alex Marquez.

The paddock is divided on the episode, just as it was in Portimão, when the reigning world champion came into contact with the other Marquez, the much more titled Marc. And even if the two have cleared the air (at least according to what #73 reported) the incident continues to be discussed. Marco Bezzecchi – notoriously a friend of Bagnaia and a rival of the Marquezes – had his say without mincing words.

Bezzecchi’s words

“I think it’s clear to anyone who’s ever ridden a motorbike that if you make a mistake and go off the trajectory and then come back on, you have to check who’s coming from behind.“, this is his comment on Speed ​​Week. “When ‘Pecco’ has passed him, it is clear that before turning right it is impossible for Alex not to see him. Either he’s blind, or he didn’t want to see it.“. Then the Bez softens: “It’s a situation that concerns other pilots, obviously, that you can only fully understand if you’ve been part of the whole story. So, I can’t put myself completely in their shoes.”.

In his statements immediately following the fall, Bagnaia hinted that Marquez had deliberately sent him to the ground: the Spaniard strongly denied this accusation. The race direction did not feel it necessary to punish anyone for the contact at MotorLand.