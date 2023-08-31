Pecco Bagnaia arrived in Barcelona as the undisputed leader of the MotoGP World Championship. Thanks to the one-two conquered at the Red Bull Ring, which took him to five Sunday wins and four in the Sprint this season, he extended the margin over his closest rival Jorge Martin to 62 points. A picture that prompted the 2021 champion, Fabio Quartararo, to compare him to Max Verstappen and therefore to define him as unbeatable.

A description that the reigning world champion tried to dismiss during the press conference that opened the weekend of the Catalan Grand Prix, the 11th round of the season, which therefore opens the “return round”.

“I don’t feel elusive, but I’m having fun and I’m enjoying what’s happening. I also like the feeling I have with my team. We’re working very well and improving our situation more and more: we don’t get off to a good start on Friday , but then we always manage to find the right way. Then in Austria we also found something that helped me improve our performance” said Bagnaia.

When he was then asked what led him to experience this magical moment, he continued: “There are several factors. I think I’ve improved compared to last year, both in terms of speed and consistency. I really feel at my best with my team: every time we set off and we’re not in the best condition, they always manage to give me what I ask. Then there are eight of us with the same bike and this too can help us better understand some things. There are several factors that helped us to improve, but the most important thing is that I feel really good with my team. Now it’s the same with my bike and this helps a lot”.

If there is a potential obstacle, however, it is precisely the Catalan track, on which he has never even managed to get on the podium and on which even Ducati has not won since 2018. However, Pecco is convinced that the potential to do well there was even a year ago if Takaaki Nakagami’s strike at the start hadn’t ruined everything.

“It’s a track that I really like, but I’ve never brought home great results, because the best was sixth position in 2020. Last year I was competitive, because I had good pace and started from the front row, but We all remember what happened in the first corner. I think it’s like always: if you work well during the weekend, then you’ll be competitive and fight for the top positions.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then there is another unknown, because the risk of rain is very high for the weekend and this track has an asphalt that usually offers very little grip, which could make the conditions particularly treacherous.

“It will depend on the forecast. There are some who say it will rain a lot on Saturday and if that were the case I don’t think we’ll even be racing. The asphalt is also quite slippery at Silverstone, but then it was easier to ride in the wet than in the dry. However I’ve never ridden on this track in the wet, so I don’t know what to expect.”

In recent days, Carmelo Ezpeleta has launched a provocation: given that KTM has five riders under contract and only four bikes available, it could also think of a football-type rotation, leaving one of its riders on the “bench” in turn. A concept that does not seem to espouse Bagnaia’s thought.

“I don’t know if I agree with this idea. If I were to be the rider who is forced to stay on the bench, I’d feel almost unemployed. And I think I wouldn’t like this situation.”

One of the topics of the week is the renewal of Marco Bezzecchi with the Mooney VR46, which caused discussion because the Rimini rider gave up the factory version of the Ducati that he would have found in the Prima Pramac Racing box to continue with his team. A choice that however the world leader, a great friend of his compatriot, seems to support.

“We talked about it and I think it’s better for both of us, because in the event of a defeat we have the option of saying we don’t have the same bike (laughs). The advice I gave him was to continue with the same team, because even I agree with him: the human aspect is fundamental. When you feel good with your team and you also have a competitive bike, you can fight for the positions that count. We saw this with Marco Simoncelli, when he won the 250cc in 2008: they had taken away the factory bike from him, but he won anyway, because the human aspect was more important than the bike. So I think Marco made a good choice.”

The choice of Bezzecchi and the passage of Johann Zarco to the Honda LCR have left a saddle free for Prima Pramac Racing. And she’s a saddle lady, given that it’s a factory version of Ducati. All the indications lead to Franco Morbidelli occupying that place, but the riders were asked what would happen if that bike were to go to Marc Marquez, with Bagnaia coming out with a joke: “I don’t know if it would be better for the MotoGP, but it would definitely be better for him (laughs).”