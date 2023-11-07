MotoGP, Bagnaia ready for the final rush

MotoGP drops the final hat trick. From now to the end of November there won’t even be a weekend without races: the World Championship will be decided between Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia, with Francesco Bagnaia determined to defend the 13 point lead over Jorge Martin. Considering the form of his rival and “Pecco’s” recent difficulties in qualifying directly for Q2, this is a very small advantage. The world champion admitted, however, that he doesn’t feel the pressure (indeed, that he uses it as motivation to do better) and that even if Martin won the title it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

Bagnaia’s words

“I don’t think it would be a failure if we lost the World Cup. It would definitely be great to win because I don’t remember many names who have won the title two years in a row. It could be fabulous for me, we are working hard for it and we will try to do our best“, these are the words on the MotoGP website. “In terms of pressure, I feel that last year it was higher, because Ducati hadn’t won for five years. This year is different: I feel the same pressure, but it motivates me. Being the reference is something we should be proud of“.

“My problems started in Misano, under braking. Winning again in Mandalika with that kind of performance helped us a lot to feel like the strongest again. We work hard every weekend to prepare for the races. It’s great, but sometimes it doesn’t help me in time attacks“.

“Last year I just had to push with nothing to lose. We were very far behind and it was important to finish the races in the lead. This year was a little different also because we are fighting against another Ducati“, he concluded. “Jorge is doing an exceptional job. But his racing style is certainly at the limit, even on the rear tyres. In Mandalika, for example, he fell when he was pushing hard. Things can change in an instant, so you have to be very precise about everything: I will certainly attack and give my all as always, trying to increase the gap.“.