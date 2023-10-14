Difficult Saturday

Eighth place at the finish line, championship leadership lost, and the awareness that – after the unexpected flop in qualifying – tomorrow also risks becoming a nightmare. This, in a nutshell, was the Indonesian Saturday by Pecco Bagnaia. The reigning world champion managed to recover five positions, from 13th to eighth, in the Mandalika Sprint race. Jorge Martin’s victory, however, allowed the Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team to oust the #1 from the throne of world championship leader. Bagnaia is only seven points behind, but it is the trend that is starting to be very worrying. Between Sprint and long races Martin has won six of the last seven races held. The Piedmontese, however, has not crossed the finish line first since August 20th.

“My balls are spinning – commented Bagnaia, without mincing words, to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – today was tough and we knew it would be tough starting so far back. In the first laps with the new tire I wasn’t able to push, the bike was very nervous. I’m struggling to push with the new tire and I missed Q2 by a hair: with that same time I would have gotten the second row. Unfortunately these things happen every now and then. Starting from the front it would have been a different race”. The wreck in qualifying ended up putting Bagnaia at direct comparison with his teammate, Enea Bastianini. And even in this case there was no shortage of tension, albeit under the radar.

The duel with Bastianini

“In the race I felt strong when the track was clear – Bagnaia further commented – and I was very flexible with Aeneas. When I let it go a little, to try to have normal pressure on the front, I lapped faster than the riders in front during the last laps. However the only way to get past Aeneas was to throw him out – he added – but this is not my way of seeing racing. So I couldn’t do more than that.”. Bagnaia was not asked about the possibility of a team order to Bastianini to let him pass, an option which however did not come from the Ducati garage, at least not explicitly.

Internal tensions in the red garage aside, Bagnaia’s race was difficult despite one splendid reaction to traffic lights: “The 0-100 start was one of the best, in 2.25 seconds, which is incredible stuff. Unfortunately I was a bit closed off, I had to let go of the gas and I wasn’t able to maintain the same thrust. I think I would have managed to get ahead of Di Giannantonio if I hadn’t been blocked, but it would still have been one or two positions more, not better. The rear tire has a slightly softer casing, while I prefer a harder one. In my opinion it is still working well for the conditions there are with more than 60° asphalt. Starting from the back we were afraid of the pressure on the front, in fact I raced with high pressure and the soft would have bothered me. Since the compound is the same we preferred the hard one and I don’t think I will change for tomorrow“.