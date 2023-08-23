Pole, fastest lap and victory: in Austria, Francis Bagnaia it was unstoppable. A triumph in perfect style Verstappen. He is convinced of it Fabio Quartararo. The French pilot of the Yamaha saw similarities between the king of MotoGP and the ruler of F1as he explained to the German portal Speedweek: “Bagnaia, he reminds me of Max at the moment. Even in past years he had the best bike, but that doesn’t automatically mean having great results. Right now I don’t see any rider who could be faster than him.” Comparisons between different sports are always difficult. However, there really is some similarity in the path of Bagnaia and Verstappen in recent years.