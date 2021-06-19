Today it was not an easy qualification for Pecco Bagnaia at the Sachsenring. Between the traffic and the yellow flags, it could be said that the Ducati rider was always in the wrong place at the wrong time and in the end, in fact, he was unable to make even a clean lap and found himself only tenth on the grid.

The Piedmontese, however, did not hide a pinch of anger at the end of the day, when he stressed that too many riders behaved like those of Moto3, waiting for a hook that was not too far off the line, thus ruining the laps of those who are trying to make their own. time.

“In the second run of Q2 I was behind a small group, but I was distant because I wanted to ride alone. When I started to push, I found five riders who slowed down in front of me. In the first sector I was fast, but then in the second I found Nakagami going slowly, so I aborted the attempt, “Pecco said.

“I relaunched, but when I got to turn 7 there were Martin, Marquez and Espargaro who were off the line, but very close to it. Then at 8 there was Oliveira. again forced to abort this round too “.

“In the next one, Nakagami crashed in front of me, so it was impossible to make a clean lap today for me, but because there were too many slow riders in the line. It’s something I don’t want to see, because I seemed to see Moto3 qualifying. We always talk about safety and what they shouldn’t do in Moto3, then today many MotoGP riders did it “, he added.

Read also:

At this point he was asked if he intends to ask for penalties for the pilots who hindered him today. While hinting that he believes them to be right, Pecco said however that he will not invoke them.

“I never ask that other riders be penalized, because we all make mistakes, but today the situation was very clear to see. There are so many images of riders progressing slowly, but you can also see it in the times. It’s not difficult. say they deserve penalties, but I’m not the person who has to decide these things. “

The regret is made even greater by the fact that the Ducati rider is convinced that he is one of the best riders in terms of pace, especially with used tires. Therefore, it will take a great start from the fourth row to avoid seeing the best run away.

“This weekend we adopted a different strategy, because on this track it is important to have a good pace with used tires, so we decided to work only with those. This morning the pace was really good, when I was on equal tires with the others. I was third “.

“In FP4 I lapped with a tire that already had 16 laps and took it up to 33. On the last lap I was only a tenth slower than my best of the session and this means that I have a really good pace. I’m happy, because I think I think we are ready to fight for a good position tomorrow. The only thing I’m not satisfied with is the position. “

“Tomorrow I will try to make the best start possible, but I will also have to use a bit of imagination to try to overtake, because it will be important not to take too much gap from the leaders at the beginning. If Zarco manages to get ahead, his pace is not one of the best. better, so it might slow down the group a bit. “