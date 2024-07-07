Strategic error

The German MotoGP Sprint race brought joy Jorge Martinwho returned to success by breaking the streak of victories of Pecco Bagnaia and further extending the championship lead in what now clearly appears to be a comparison between two for the conquest of the world title. Speaking at the end of the first race of the weekend, the three-time Italian world champion made ‘mea culpa’, acknowledging a tactical error which in his opinion ended up favouring his rival in the battle for the stage victory.

Too much ‘caution’

“We started very well, then when I saw that Oliveira was preparing to overtake Martín, I knew they would go long and I slipped in. I was doing a good job, but maybe I decided to manage the rear tire a little too much to arrive at the end of the race in the best conditions”admitted Bagnaia. A caution that this time did not pay off.

Useful lesson

“I think Jorge understood this and took the opportunity to pass me. – continued the reigning world champion – also because I think that one or two laps later he would have had more difficulty doing itIt was my mistake not to have used it more.because then the drop happens for everyone. From a certain point in the race onwards, in fact, it is difficult to pass precisely because of the pressure of the front tyre. I tried to overtake them again as soon as possible, but the tyre had already become difficult to manage”. A lesson that could come in handy today in the long race.