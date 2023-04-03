The unexpected error

Francesco Bagnaia seemed to be in total control of the situation in the MotoGP class Argentina Grand Prix held in the wet. The reigning world champion after occupying the third position for more than half the race he had just conquered second place against Alex Marquez. Marco Bezzecchi was unreachable in the lead, but eight laps from the checkered flag Bagnaia crashed at the penultimate corner, thus nullifying 20 points which would have been very useful in the Drivers’ standings to extend his leadership.

Witness passed to Bezzecchi

Now the leader of the World Championship is Marco Bezzecchi with 50 points, nine more than Bagnaia ‘stationary’ at 41. Behind them are two other Ducatis, that of Johann Zarco and that of Alex Marquez before the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, today only twelfth at the finish. A zero for Bagnaia who certainly helps the riders who are currently in difficulty or forced not to race like Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia’s words

“I was pushing – declared the Ducati rider to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – everything was under control, but if I laid down like that then I think we were at the limit. I am especially angry with myself. I thought I understood what to do to not crash again, it’s true that this was a different condition, where I’ve never been fast, but in general it was a somewhat complicated weekend and today would have been perfect because we were fast, we were there , seconds, it was a crash of those that you can’t explain, but it really pisses me off ”.

The ghosts to exorcise

“It’s early to start making mistakes in the second race – he added – it wasn’t a crash in which I still had the brakes off so I wasn’t at the limit, it happened as soon as I touched the gas. It’s something that can happen. But I have to be more careful. The same thing happened to Bezzecchi, but he managed to keep it up, instead he gave me a crazy closure. It can’t happen, I don’t want it to happen, now I have to work my head down towards Austin. I don’t want to get into a negative moodnow I’m pissed off, I’m not happy with myself, we need to improve”.