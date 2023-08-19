Race report

Francis Bagnaia back to victory in Sprint race of the Austrian Grand Prix, dominating from the start to the checkered flag and increasing his gap in the championship standings also due to the numerous episodes that occurred during the 14 laps at the Red Bull Ring. A test that started immediately with the thrill at the first corner for the contact between Martin and Quartararo which involves, among others, Marco Bezzecchi. An accident (with possible sanctions that will be inflicted in the next few hours), fortunately without consequences for any of the riders, but which excludes the VR46 team rider from the games, as well as offering Bagnaia the opportunity to keep the first position ahead of Binder and Miller. In the following laps, also thanks to a mistake by the Australian from KTM, he climbs to third place Marineswho also falls on the 7th lap once again after a contact Martin, protagonist of a good comeback after the accident at the start. As the sessions continued, Binder was unable to keep up with Bagnaia’s pace, who thus achieved his first victory in a Sprint race after the one at Mugello, as well as his first overall after his success in the Dutch GP at Assen. The South African of the KTM gives the Austrian team the podium in the home round ahead of Martin, who slightly loses contact from Bagnaia in the world standings and increasing the gap on Bezzecchi.

1st, Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati

“Today was a tough race due to the heat, but we managed to take the lead on the first lap and then I tried to brake as hard as possible so as not to leave others the opportunity to surpass me. At that point I just tried to push. In the final laps the rear tire was completely gone, but today’s strategy was to push to the end. I’m very happy with the result, but tomorrow will be another story, but in the meantime we’re very happy”.

2nd, Brad Binder – KTM

“I did my best to catch Pecco, but when I found their grip they were still going too fast for us out of corners. I really struggled to keep up with them, but we did a fantastic job. Thanks to the mechanics for their fantastic job on my bike, we made a huge step forward compared to Friday. We keep fighting and we will try again tomorrow”.

3rd, Jorge Martin – Pramac (Ducati)

“It was a really exciting race because a lot of things happened during the race. At the first corner I saw many riders who crashed, and I was very nervous because I didn’t know who had it worse. But I started to push and when I passed Marini I was already in front, I felt him touch me and he crashed. I thought they would give me a long lap penalty, so I pushed all the way to the last corner to have an advantage of at least 3 seconds. I was at the limit, but I’m happy to finish on the podium after a bad morning. I think tomorrow will be more difficult, but I hope I have my pace.”