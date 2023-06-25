Italian derby

Second consecutive victory on the Assen track for Pecco Bagnaiawhich replicated the success of 2022 and above all ‘avenged’ for the defeat inflicted on him yesterday in the Sprint race by his friend-rival Marco Bezzecchi. Back on the podium, the two great talents from Ducati and Italian motorcycling had fun joking about their derby, with Bagnaia taking away the whim of “to screw” the Bez and to extend further on him in a race for the title that now appears restricted to the two of them and Jorge Martin, fifth today under the checkered flag. Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP after the race, Bagnaia made his debut immediately by telling of the exciting dualism that sees him as a protagonist together with Bezzecchi.

“In parc fermé I told Marco that I had cheated him – joked the reigning world champion – but it was a good and tough race, very slow for the conditions that were there. This morning we made a fairly important change to the bike, because we realized that it needed a different setting compared to last year. While at some tracks the setting was very similar, such as Sachsenring and Jerez, here we had to change quite a bit. We succeeded this morning also thanks to the data from yesterday’s Sprint and I immediately felt better“.

Unexpected heat

Continuing his analysis of this victory, Bagnaia then concentrated on the delicate topic of tyresput in serious difficulty by the unexpected Dutch heat: “In the race there were some critical conditions for the tyres. This morning everything was perfect, while in the afternoon I slipped a lot – commented the centaur of Chivasso – and in fact we lapped about a second a lap slower than last year. Nobody would have expected so much heat in Assen, especially Michelin who brought us a softer front tyre. It worked fine, but it was borderline. We worked well on the rear, but everyone suffered from grip“.

Sprint or ‘traditional’ race?

Finally Bagnaia also spoke of the different management between the Sprint race and that of Sundaywhich – despite the early season numbers – seems to fit the #1 better. “At the beginning of the year it was necessary to understand the Sprint a little more – concluded Bagnaia – while now we push 100% from the first to the last lap. In some situations we succeed, in others we don’t, but my favorite race remains the ‘long’ one, because there is to manage and it’s all more in my comfort zone. In the Sprints you always push to the max and sometimes you take risks. We have improved a lot in terms of consistency in the last period and we must continue like this because it is fundamental“.