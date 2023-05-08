Apart from the 15-year age difference, the feats of Stoner and Bagnaia have nothing in common. The #27 was the first to give the Bolognese manufacturer a MotoGP crown, at the debut of the 800cc bikes (2007), a change that took the Japanese manufacturers by surprise.

The #63, for his part, made up for a fluctuating start to finally stabilize on the best prototype on the grid, a bike that allowed him to close the 91-point gap from the French Fabio Quartararo, giving rise to the greatest comeback in the history of the championship.

A memorable feat, but which, in the eyes of the Turin driver, still leaves him very far from the dimension reached by the boy from Southport, with whom he has an excellent relationship and from whom he occasionally receives some advice.

“It’s very difficult for me to see my name next to Casey’s: when you’re a kid and you see your parents’ names. When you’re little and you see your idols, you think it’s impossible to achieve what they mean to you,” he admitted Bagnaia at Motorsport.com.

The reigning champion looks to his past to find a parallel, of the most bizarre kind, from which to explain his feelings towards Stoner. “It’s a bit like at school, when I was little and watched the grown-ups. When I was older, I didn’t see myself as different from how I was before. I know I won the title with the Ducati, like Casey, and I conquered the record consecutive victories (four). But I don’t see myself like him”, insists the current leader of the World Cup.

Before joining the Borgo Panigale factory team (2020), Paolo Ciabatti, his sporting director, stressed to this writer that Bagnaia was one of the biggest “Ducati fans” he had ever met.

“Ducati has always been his favorite brand,” he said. The boy’s devotion to the colors he wears continues, to the point of wanting to strengthen the bond. “Since I was a child, I’ve been one of Ducati’s biggest fans”, confirms Bagnaia, who has clear ideas about who looks like him: “I’d like my name to identify even more with that of Ducati. It’s a bit like Marc and Honda, or Valentino in the case of Yamaha”.

