The double victory in Germany between the Sprint and the Sunday race nominated Jorge Martin for the role of challenger of Francis Bagnaia to the 2023 world title. The Italian rider now has 16 point lead on his team mate and will obviously be anxious to make up for it after the double second place achieved at the Sachsenring.

The last weekend of the hat-trick of consecutive races before the one-month break will see the riders of the premier class tackle the demanding track of Assen. The Dutch Grand Prix evokes sweet memories in Bagnaia, who on this very track in 2022 put the first step in the extraordinary world championship comeback on Fabio Quartararo, who gave him the world crown at the end of the season. Two more are the successes of ‘Pecco’ in Assen, in 2016 in Moto3 and in 2018 in Moto2, testifying to a deep love well represented by the tattoo of track layout and coordinates on the right forearm.

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

“This is a special weekend, one of my favorites and I love this track. I’m sure our bike will adapt perfectly to this track, the new bike is great on tracks like this. I think it’s great for our bike, but you have to be very precise and technical. The feeling with Assen? When I arrived at the World Championship I always said that I had great respect for this track and my first victory came here in Moto3 with Mahindra. For us it will be important to repeat ourselves this year to arrive at the summer break in a good mood, we want to be as competitive as in 2022. The battle with Martin? I think both Jorge and Bezzecchi are very competitive on this track and are definitely in contention to fight for the race. I would love another fight with Martin but with a different outcome.

Changes to the format after the summer break? Yes, we should also ask for more front tires. We now have 10 versus the rear 12. You will need one or two more. An extra free trial would be a good idea. I don’t like doing the time attack already in P1 in the morning, because you have to start preparing a strategy for the weekend. We need to relieve the pressure on the P1s.

Bautista? I would definitely like to see him on track for a Wild Card.”