Pecco hunting for the trio

There presentation of the official Ducati teams for the 2024 season it also marked the first public appearance of the year for the reigning MotoGP world champion, Pecco Bagnaia, who will be chasing his third world title this year. A successful undertaking very few riders in the history of the premier class and which the Piedmontese centaur wants to achieve by making the most of the potential provided by the new Desmosedici GP24.

On the occasion of theunveil of Madonna di Campiglio Bagnaia himself indulged in some 'revelations' about the first sensations felt at the end of November in the Valencia testwhen after lapping for the first time with his new racing car he said he left the circuit with a proverbial “toothy smile“. This optimism depended above all on the good sensations 'suggested' by the Desmosedici's engine.

Good feelings

“Valencia is a track where you can't make much of a difference with the engine – explained Bagnaia – and instead during testing we immediately felt positive differences. That day had been truly very positive. During that test we obtained positive feedback from the bike and identified a solid basis for starting the development work for the new season“.

“I'm really excited to start my fourth season together with the Ducati Lenovo Team and I can't wait to get back on track to continue where we left off – Bagnaia further explained – It will be a long and challenging season, but we are ready to face it with the same spirit as always. We are a close-knit team and we will do our best to try to reconfirm ourselves as champions Once again”.