The final race weekend at Le Mans was far from ideal for Francis Bagnaia, who was not able to make use of the pole position obtained on Saturday, closing the Sprint in third place and then crashing in the Sunday race. The accident with Maverick Vinales was not painless for the Ducati champion, who was the victim of one partial fracture of the taluswhich will allow him to be at Mugello, albeit not in perfect shape.

The Italian rider showed up at yesterday’s event in Milan crutches, so as not to strain his right foot, and hopes to keep the lead in the championship standings. Currently Bagnaia precedes Marco Bezzecchi by one point, Brad Binder by 13 and Jorge Martin by 14. The Piedmontese can boast on the Tuscan track home to the Italian Grand Prix a success in 2022 in MotoGP and a third place in 2016 in Moto3 and has never achieved a pole position.

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

The Mugello race. “Can’t wait to get going with this weekend, it is one of my favorite tracks. As an Italian it is a special competition.”

The Le Mans injury. “I’m honestly not one hundred percent. I find it harder to walk than to ride a motorbike. Four days after the crash I drove here for training so I don’t think it will affect my weekend. It will all be fine.”

Event in Milan. “It was something great. Seeing so many people who were happy to see us was great, we hope to do it again.”

Training during the break. “I’ve been here to Misano twice to test the Panigale and once on a smaller track and everything went well.”

The Superbike at Misano. “For me it was fun, I enjoyed it and saw a good race. Ducati is Bautista there, because the others aren’t at that level, for me it’s him that makes the difference and not the bike.”

The possible return of Iannone: “It’s not easy after 4 years, but it can be a good story.”