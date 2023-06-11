The Ducati rider and his perfect weekend at the Italian GP: “It’s one of the best moments of my life: I’m happy to have achieved everything, pole, sprint race and victory in front of my fans. Thanks to Ducati and the work team: great race, but in the end the tire was destroyed”

He won, dominated and celebrated. In addition, the crash in France with an attached injury to the talus is behind him which, however, did not prevent him from controlling the whole weekend at Mugello at will with a Ducati that for the first time in its history makes poker in a GP of the top class: Francesco Bagnaia played them for everyone, even starting to be a deejay at the end of the race. "It was a perfect weekend. I didn't expect a race like this because I thought the medium rear tire would be more constant, but in the final laps it was totally destroyed – his words -. However, I'm very happy with the enormous work that has been done. We deserve to enjoy this moment, which is one of the best in my life."

hot dogs and deejays — After crossing the finish line he staged a curtain with his fans, stopping at the Scarperia curve where there was a table set and a hot dog ready, which he ate immediately. Then the Italian flag around his neck, the bubbles on the podium and he sat down to be a DJ to the delight of the audience. “The people impressed me even before the start: it was an invasion, a sea of ​​people, something fantastic – underlined Bagnaia -. In the race I put the average behind and I decided to push from the start to shake off opponents, but Martin was good at sneaking up on me until the end with the soft. Mine was a perfect weekend, with pole, Sprint Race and final victory: it’s something that excites me and has a special flavor in front of the public home. It is a great achievement, like a mission accomplished”.

The loser, Jorge Martin, crowns him like this: "Pecco impresses here at Mugello: he has an extra pace and especially in T2 he seemed to be on another track. We have to figure out how to approach him – says the Spaniard from Pramac -. I chose the soft tire , but I struggled a lot to keep Pecco's pace and in the last laps 4 laps was really hard, but it was a fantastic podium, I can't wait to face the next races, but this one was difficult and second place is a magnificent result". Thus the third, Johann Zarco: "I'm happy, with the medium tires I was competitive even against those with the softs at the rear: I overtook Marini and tried to go and get Jorge but I wasn't fast enough to catch him. The podium, here, it's still great."