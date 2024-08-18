The Austrian GP chronicle

Yet another direct challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin smiles at the reigning world champion in the Austrian GP. For the standard-bearer of the official Ducati team it is the third consecutive victory on this trackthe fifth considering also the Sprint races of last year and this season. A sequence that confirms how for the Piedmontese rider the Red Bull Ring is in fact another ‘home’ track.

This time Bagnaia dominated with the pace, bending the resistance of his Spanish direct rival – now five points behind in the championship – lap after lap and relegating his teammate in red to third place. Enea Bastianiniincreasingly third in the championship. Fourth at the finish line Marc Márquezwho made a terrible start – including contact with Franco Morbidelli – and then did well to recover from the 13th position into which he had fallen to the foot of the podium.

The words of the top 3

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “The pace was incredible. Jorge and I did something incredible in terms of speed and consistency. I tried to do a little bit better than him every lap to create a gap, because I knew that anything could happen here in the final with the rear tyre. I’m very happy. Three wins here in a row is fantastic. I want to thank the team and the Academy for the work we do every day”.

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “There are no excuses. We improved the start, but today I’m a bit frustrated. I thought I could stay with Pecco until the end, trying to fight with him. But towards the end of the race I saw that the temperature of the front was getting hotter and hotter. In some phases I got very close, but in those phases he was then leaving me behind. In the final I tried to push again, I saw that his tire was perhaps more used than mine and I settled for second place. It’s not what I expected today, I thought I had something more, but the season is still long. I hope to improve in the next race”.

Enea Bastianini (3rd, Ducati): “I think this podium is beyond my expectations. This morning I also suffered a bit on the front and in the race, but I was aggressive. I wanted to stay close to Pecco and Jorge, but today it was difficult. This third place shows that we are improving lap after lap. We are always going better and I can be satisfied”.