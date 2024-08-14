Pecco wants the scepter back at the Red Bull Ring

At Silverstone Francesco Bagnaia surprisingly, he was overtaken again by Jorge Martin in the Drivers’ standings. The slip in the Sprint and the third place in the race behind the Pramac rider brought Pecco back to second place, 3 points behind Martin.

Bagnaia aims to reclaim the scepter at the Red Bull Ring: “I am happy to be back racing in Austria. The Spielberg circuit is one of the tracks I like the most and in the past we have always been competitive. In general, it is a track where the Ducatis have always been very fast; therefore, I expect many riders capable of fighting for the top positions. Our approach to the weekend will be the same as always. Now the goal will be to try to get back to the top of the general classification and then try to open up the gap in the Championship in the next races.“.

Enea Bastianini will try to continue the good moment after the one-two at Silverstone: “I have always liked the Austrian track and it is definitely ‘friend of Ducati. Here in 2022 I also got my first pole position in MotoGP. At Silverstone we managed to be fast right from Friday and qualifying also went better than in the past Grands Prix; therefore, I think I can start again like this here in Austria and find the same sensations that allowed me to be so competitive in England. The feeling with the bike is there and we are working well so I am confident that I can do well here in Spielberg too. Now I don’t want to think about the Championship: the fight for first place is not realistic yet, but we will work hard to continue to be consistent and always be up front in the race“.