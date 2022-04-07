The Ducati rider and the Texas race: “In the last race I took a decisive step forward to feel at ease with the bike and here I am looking for confirmation: the only goal now is to fight in the top positions and not start thirteenth. … “

– Milan

The first signs of rebirth were seen in Argentina, with a 5th place rising from 13th on the grid which gave him a minimum of confidence, but Pecco Bagnaia, fourteenth in the world championship 33 points from the top, knows he has to aim a lot higher “I think this weekend can be good for me – says the Piedmontese from Ducati -, we have a lot of data to compare with last year, after the Argentine GP I found a good feeling and the step forward made in the warm up, in terms of setting, it was really useful and important and I would like to adapt to the track as I managed to do in the last race “. See also Cross World Cup in the United States: “Superman” Pidcock does a solo

the key to the trim – The set-up is the key to better managing a Ducati GP22 that has so much hidden potential that it has yet to be extracted at its best. “The key is to adapt to the track set-up, not to upset the bike: this year the tests didn’t help me in adapting to the Ducati, but in the last race I found a good road and that’s what it takes. . Here in Austin we just have to finish the good work started in Argentina: there is also a new asphalt that should have removed those holes that gave us problems last year. Goals? Not to be thirteenth in qualifying anymore and to be consistently ahead , to fight for the positions that matter “.

the group waits – The hard-fought and leveled world championship, with 9 different riders on the podium in the first three races, leaves ample room for recovery even for those who, like Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, are a bit delayed: “For me the situation is very clear: it is a very open world championship and this helps me to get closer to the top and find my potential It is a year with a higher level than the previous one: in 4-5 races we will see where the real contenders will be, but after only three GPs it is soon. The fact that Marc is so far behind, however, means nothing: it’s not just him on the track and the level is very high. He has to do his job and so do I, but with or without him the situation in front would remain the same. ” See also He runs in circles, he doesn't score anymore: Inter, now Lautaro is a problem