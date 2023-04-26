Objective to cancel Termas and Austin, but not by changing driving style: Francis Bagnaia is preparing to experience the Jerez weekend in Spain with the aim of repeating the victory of a year ago which was truly a crisis breaker. In this 2023 Pecco has never lacked performance, but he has already thrown away 45 points as he himself underlined by crashing in Argentina and the Americas in the main races. The mission is to put an end to these heavy zeros in a ranking that smiles at the reigning world champion.

Aeneas Bastianini he is waiting for the definitive ok from the doctors tomorrow directly in Andalusia, but he is confident of being able to return to work with the team in a 2023 which has not substantially started yet for the Moto2 world champion in 2020. Below are their words.

The words of Francesco Bagnaia

“The Spanish GP will be the first in a long series of races that we will contest in Europe and I am happy to open this stage of the season at the Circuito di Jerez where last year I achieved both pole position and victory. We come from two GPs in which we could have achieved important results and instead I crashed twice, so I’m very motivated to do well here in Spain. I will face the weekend like I always have with the aim of fighting again for victory”.

The words of Enea Bastianini

“I am very happy to get back together with my team, because we’ve had very few opportunities to work together this year. These weeks at home haven’t been easy, seeing the others racing, but I’ll finally be able to get back on track too. I had given 100% to try and be physically ready for Austin, training in the gym and continuing with physiotherapy, but the doctors advised me to wait. On Thursday I will have one last medical check-up in Jerez and hopefully I will be able to get back on the saddle of my Desmosedici GP. Jerez is a track that I quite like, but I still know I’m not at 100% of my strength, so this GP will be like a test for me to then get back in shape for the next races”.