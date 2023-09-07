Bagnaia is there

There was great concern about Francis Bagnaia, after the terrible highside suffered on the first lap of the Barcelona race, with the Italian rider thrown onto the asphalt from his bike and subsequently hit in the right leg by Brad Binder’s KTM. Fortunately, the Piedmontese Ducati champion only picked up some bruises that will allow him to get back on track this week for his home race at Misano.

Bagnaia has in fact obtained, a few hours ago, the green light from the medical team of the Italian track and therefore from tomorrow morning he will be astride his Red for the first free practice session scheduled to start at 10:45.

‘Pecco’ has a great feeling with the track named in memory of Marco Simoncelli, having achieved his first MotoGP podium in 2020 and three career successes (two in the premier class in 2021 and 2022).

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

“The miracle of Barcelona? StI’m happy and lucky to be here. I have to be grateful for the hard work done in terms of safety. This is my home GP and I wanted to be there. Monday was a difficult day for me, but we just worked. We have made incredible progress from Monday to now, I will continue with the therapies for the whole weekend and every day I will be better. I tried to get on the bike and I was fine. What injuries do I have? The biggest problem is the hematoma on the right knee that reaches down to the footit will be a problem to move the leg.

On the bike since the warming lap I didn’t feel any grip, I was risking crashing at 3, 9 and 12. Already from Turn 1 I started to lose the rear, as soon as I leaned the bike I completely lost the rear. We have analyzed the data, at an electronic, mechanical and driving level we have not made any mistakes. The accident was rather strange. Michelin’s analysis? I’m asking them for an answer, because I’d like to understand why the bike seemed so slippery to me. I’m waiting to figure out what happened to the rear, I don’t know how long it will take. What did I think during the accident? It felt like the longest slide ever, I felt the front pump and was ready for a good flight. In the air I heard the airbag explode, the impact on the ground was strong. When I was on the track I saw all the bikes and hoped that nobody else than Binder would touch me. The situation was really dramatic and I was lucky that 5 riders were already out of the race. Martin and Binder knew how to control the situation, as they were the first to get on me. But I understood what was happening in every instant. Expectations for Misano? We’ll see if we can, it’s my home race. I train here, I know this track perfectly.

For me, you can’t continue racing in Barcelona, ​​there’s no grip, the asphalt is destroyed. Turn 5 is like going on ice. For me it’s another reason why I crashed. I then watched the race, even when I’m not there. Seeing the Aprilias was nice, Aleix worked so hard to beat Maverick. It would have been interesting to be in the race. Departure accidents? It doesn’t depend on the fact that there are two races, because on Sunday you have more points of reference. It depends on the circumstances. In Austria you cannot gain 6 places under braking. You shouldn’t overdo it. Greater grid distance? In the end when it comes to braking, we are always close. I don’t think it’s a good solution.”