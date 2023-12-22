by STEFANO OLLANU

The Bagnaia era

The first MotoGP victory of Francesco Bagnaia 46 grand prix had to wait, but since that 2021 Catalan Grand Prix 'Pecco' has managed to collect an impressive 18 victories in the following 46 races.

And certainly two and a half years later, the Italian has become the reference rider in the category, the one everyone has to deal with when evaluating their world championship chances.

Bagnaia and the greats of MotoGP

After winning two consecutive titles Bagnaia was approached by Rossi and Marquezbecause in the MotoGP era they were the only three to collect at least two world championships in a row.

The Piedmontese champion, however, wanted to reject any comparison: “I still need a few World Cups to reach their level, but winning two in a row was fantastic, it takes you to the next level, and I don't have to stop there. I have to continue to believe in it and try to do better and better.”

In the interview granted to Matteo Aglio de The printBagnaia then underlined that he liked the way he won the 2023 title: “This time, in my opinion, I'm even happier than I was last year, even though now I just feel very lonely tired. Winning in the last race? I don't like that it always has to end like this, but it's been happening for two years. Being at the bottom helps you give your best even more, it's not something I look for, but it happened this year too and I can say that these are the moments when you learn the most”concluded 'Pecco'.